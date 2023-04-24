58°
Photos: Four-alarm fire in New Orleans claims two homes, damages two others

2 hours 35 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, April 24 2023 Apr 24, 2023 April 24, 2023 6:45 AM April 24, 2023 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - Two homes were destroyed and two others were damaged in a four-alarm fire late Sunday night, according to WWL-TV

At least a dozen people were displaced by the fire, which was made difficult to fight due to embers being spread by winds. 

The New Orleans Fire Department said there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is unclear. 

