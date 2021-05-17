Photos: Flooding throughout Lake Charles area Monday

LAKE CHARLES - Heavy rainfall brought widespread flooding to parts of southwest Louisiana Monday. Check here for photos and videos from around the Lake Charles area Monday.

The National Weather Service reported several inches of rain in the area around noon, including more than seven inches in Moss Bluff, just north of Lake Charles.

The Lake Charles area was thrashed by multiple storms last year, including Hurricane Laura, which left a trail of destruction in Louisiana's southwest region.

