PHOTOS: Deputy saves cat stuck in garage door

PRAIRIEVILLE – A daring cat rescue was a peaceful way to end 2016 for an Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputy.

Details of the save were just released by the sheriff's office complete with pictures. The rescue happened on December 29.

“Never in all of my years was I prepared to encounter what I saw upon my arrival,” Deputy Mike Scott said about what he saw when he arrived at a home in the Autumn View neighborhood.

A cat was stuck in the garage door, wedged between the top panel of the door and the frame.

Scott, who has worked as a deputy for 34 years and is a retired captain, said it's an unlikely call for help that required him to use all of his training.

Scott said he and some neighbors disassembled part of the door to get the cat down.

“With a joint effort with neighbors we were able to remove the cat alive,” he said.

The neighborhood was flooded in August and the homeowner was away, picking up construction supplies, when they returned to find the commotion going on. When the deputy showed him that he had rescued the cat, the homeowner exlaimed: “Oh my God, Bella.”

“I am not much of a cat person, but no one wants to see an animal suffer,” said Scott. “After losing so much from the flood, I was happy that I could save the homeowner’s cat. Thank God for miracles and good neighbors.”

The cat was not injured.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz