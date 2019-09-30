91°
Latest Weather Blog
PHOTOS: Demolition underway at Krispy Kreme as rebuilding process begins
BATON ROUGE - One month after plans were submitted to rebuild a local-favorite doughnut shop on Plank Road, the old building is now being demolished.
Krispy Kreme's only Baton Rouge location temporarily closed in June—breaking the hearts of doughnut lovers across the capital area. The company had previously said it was working on building a brand new shop at the same location.
In August, the Baton Rouge Fire Department announced that plans to renovate had been submitted, and permits were under review.
Monday afternoon, photos were sent to the WBRZ newsroom showing the demolition of the old building.
There's still no word on when the construction process is expected to be complete.
