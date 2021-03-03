Photos: Crane arm collapses onto Slidell home

SLIDELL - A crane arm collapsed onto a home in St. Tammany Parish Wednesday, surprising the people who were still inside.

The Slidell Police Department said the crane, which was mounted to a semi-truck, fell onto a house in the Palm Lake subdivision. Photos shared by the department showed the crane arm going through the roof of a two-story home.

Local officials told WWL-TV the truck's stabilizers sunk through the concrete, causing the truck to tip into the air.

Four people were inside the home when the arm crashed through the roof. Police said no one was seriously hurt.