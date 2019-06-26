89°
Photos: Car smashes through storefront at northshore business
MANDEVILLE - Officials say a vehicle drove through the facade of an LSU fan shop in St. Tammany Parish, only coming to a stop after it hit the building's back wall.
St. Tammany Parish Fire District #4 shared photos of the crash on social media Wednesday. The pictures showed glass littered across the floor with the vehicle wedged in the rear of the store.
Though the building sustained serious damage, officials say no one was hurt.
There's no word on possible criminal charges at this time.
