Photos: Car plunges into river at Niagra Falls

Wednesday, December 08 2021
Source: The Buffalo News
By: WBRZ Staff

NIAGRA FALLS, NY - A car went into the Niagra River and became stuck in the rapids near the brink of Niagra Falls, prompting a daring attempt to rescue a woman trapped inside. 

Photos and video from local media outlets showed Coast Guard being lowered by helicopter into the water and removing a woman from the vehicle, which was about 100 yards from the edge of the falls. Her condition was not immediately known. 

It was unclear how the car ended up in the river or how long the vehicle had been submerged in the frigid water.

