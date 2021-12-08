64°
Photos: Car plunges into river at Niagra Falls
NIAGRA FALLS, NY - A car went into the Niagra River and became stuck in the rapids near the brink of Niagra Falls, prompting a daring attempt to rescue a woman trapped inside.
Photos and video from local media outlets showed Coast Guard being lowered by helicopter into the water and removing a woman from the vehicle, which was about 100 yards from the edge of the falls. Her condition was not immediately known.
They’re going up! pic.twitter.com/o80rU6u1QN— Stephen T Watson ?????? (@buffaloscribe) December 8, 2021
It was unclear how the car ended up in the river or how long the vehicle had been submerged in the frigid water.
