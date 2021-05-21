Photos: BRPD vehicle struck by gunfire as officer patrolled for potential crime

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer's car was hit by gunfire while patrolling a neighborhood in an effort to deter crime, according to the department.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the officer was doing a "strategic patrol" on Bard Avenue, just off N Sherwood Forest Drive, around 11:25 a.m. when a bullet pierced the car's rear window. The bullet ended up lodged in the ceiling of the vehicle.

The officer was not hurt.

Police said strategic patrols are carried out in areas with a high volume of complaints in order to discourage crime. During those patrols, officers typically drive around with their blue lights on.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact authorities at (225)389-2000.