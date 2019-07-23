PHOTOS: 18-wheeler stuck under I-110, blocking exit ramp

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to an 18-wheeler that appears to be stuck under an I-110 off-ramp Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on beneath the interstate's southbound lanes around 4:30 p.m. near the Laurel Street exit.

No injuries were reported, but police had close down a lane to allow drivers to reverse up the exit ramp and merge back onto the interstate.

18-Wheeler sitting on top of the curb is blocking an exit lane on I-110 south near Laurel. Looks like it’s a Premier Trailer Leasing truck @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/BpNGbWE8I4 — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) July 23, 2019

A tow truck was called to the scene to help remove the semi.