78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

PHOTOS: 18-wheeler stuck under I-110, blocking exit ramp

2 hours 12 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, July 23 2019 Jul 23, 2019 July 23, 2019 5:06 PM July 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to an 18-wheeler that appears to be stuck under an I-110 off-ramp Tuesday afternoon. 

The incident happened on beneath the interstate's southbound lanes around 4:30 p.m. near the Laurel Street exit. 

No injuries were reported, but police had close down a lane to allow drivers to reverse up the exit ramp and merge back onto the interstate. 

No injuries have been reported at this time. A tow truck was called to the scene to help remove the semi.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days