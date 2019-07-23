79°
Latest Weather Blog
PHOTOS: 18-wheeler stuck under I-110, blocking exit ramp
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to an 18-wheeler that appears to be stuck under an I-110 off-ramp Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened on beneath the interstate's southbound lanes around 4:30 p.m. near the Laurel Street exit.
No injuries were reported, but police had close down a lane to allow drivers to reverse up the exit ramp and merge back onto the interstate.
18-Wheeler sitting on top of the curb is blocking an exit lane on I-110 south near Laurel. Looks like it’s a Premier Trailer Leasing truck @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/BpNGbWE8I4— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) July 23, 2019
No injuries have been reported at this time. A tow truck was called to the scene to help remove the semi.
Tow truck is here to help! pic.twitter.com/SHZqmjpGjz— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) July 23, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mary Bird Perkins hosting Family Health Day in Baker
-
Teen charged with murder in Siegen Lane crash claimed God told him...
-
Application process now open for businesses wanting to deliver alcohol to homes
-
Wild video shows driver striking pedestrian, smashing into building on Burbank Drive
-
WATCH: Frustrated mother duck attacks firefighter saving her ducklings