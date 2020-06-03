74°
Latest Weather Blog
PHOTO: Car smashes through wall of Baker home
BAKER - Authorities responded to a car that crashed through the front wall of a home in Baker Thursday.
The accident was first reported around 12:30 Thursday afternoon on Lavey Lane near Plank Road. A photo from the scene shows a BMW sticking out the front of the home.
At this time, it's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State offering incentives for conferences, conventions to choose Louisiana to host canceled...
-
Power companies gearing up for severe weather threat this weekend
-
No relief from Comite diversion project until 2021 hurricane season at the...
-
Louisiana colleges, universities talk changes as higher education reopens this fall
-
Even in phase 2, some businesses aren't ready to reopen