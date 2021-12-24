Latest Weather Blog
Philadelphia congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania- Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged a Delaware man with carjacking Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania and using a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the Justice Department.
BBC News reports that it was Wednesday when Scanlon's car and possessions were taken from her at gunpoint by two male attackers in broad daylight.
Scanlon was walking alone towards her 2017 Acura MDX when the men approached her in a dark SUV, wielding guns as they demanded her keys and belongings.
She was not injured during the attack.
By Wednesday night, Scanlon's car was found about 45 miles away in Newark, Delaware, with five suspects inside, police said.
Josiah Brown, 19, of Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested in connection with the carjacking.
During a Thursday news conference, Scanlon said, "My family car was stolen from me at gunpoint in broad daylight, in a busy public park. Obviously, it was a scary thing to have happen, but I'm extremely grateful that no one was hurt."
Philadelphia has experienced a recent uptick in violent crimes, including an 80% increase in carjackings in 2021, according to recent statistics.
Scanlon's robbery occurred a mere 24 hours after another lawmaker was carjacked at gunpoint in a suburb of Chicago.
Police confirmed that Illinois State Senator Kimberly Lightford and her husband had their Mercedes SUV taken at gunpoint Tuesday night.
