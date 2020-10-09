'Phase 3' in Louisiana will continue into November

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards said Louisiana will keep current coronavirus restrictions in place for at least another month.

During a news briefing on Hurricane Delta Thursday afternoon, the governor announced he was extending the order another 28 days to Nov. 6. The current order was set to expire Friday.

The only change since the previous announcement is that parishes which have reopened bars can now serve alcohol at stadiums as well. As of Thursday, the governor's office says 40 of Louisiana's 64 parishes have qualified to reopen bars, and 27 have opted in.

While the new order remains largely the same as the previous, Edwards said the state is currently looking at ways for small fairs and festivals to resume with possibly up to 500 attendees.

You can read a comprehensive list of current phase 3 restrictions here.