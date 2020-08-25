Phase 2 likely to be extended, governor tells Talk 107.3 radio in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The governor appears to be planning to extend much of the ongoing phase 2 reopening order related to coronavirus.

"We’ve got to see an extension of the proclamation, exactly what that extension is going to be I don’t know yet," Governor John Bel Edwards said on Talk 107.3 in Baton Rouge, a WBRZ radio partner. Edwards told host Brian Haldane, the state will announce the next plan soon. The current phase 2 plan was set to expire Friday. Phase 2 sets business capacity at 50%, closes bars, requires masks and six-feet social distancing.

The governor said with nearly 25% of the state's population returning to school and colleges, interacting more than during the initial wave of coronavirus, health officials must watch how new cases may develop over the next few weeks. He was also concerned how people taking shelter with others to ride out an impending hurricane may spawn virus growth.

