Pharmacists keep busy throughout capital area as customers rush to fill prescriptions ahead of storm

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards' suggestion to be prepared for Hurricane Delta by Thursday night has increased traffic in pharmacies in the capital areas in the last couple of days.

A steady flow of customers that some pharmacy business owners are calling "a bit hectic."

“We call it roller skates. We’ve been on roller skates for the last 48 hours,” April Brown said, who co-owns Brown’s Pharmacy on North Foster Drive.

The pharmacists, to stay ahead of the influx of calls, are calling their patients who will have refills available soon and offering free delivery.

“Our wholesaler is in Lafayette so they could be just as impacted from the storm as we are here in Baton Rouge. In anticipation of that, we ordered what we could ahead of time,” Brown said. “It keeps our flow and our order of things consistent.”

The staff has gotten used to the high call volume. Days leading up to a hurricane means working well past closing time.

"I mean we're coming on Hurricane Delta. How many near misses have there been,” Brown said.

But Brown says it’s necessary. She doesn’t want her patients to be stuck at home because of a flooded road or tree down and not be able to get their hands on the medication they need.

“It is not uncommon for us to get a call and say hey, I haven’t heard from you guys is it time for my refills to be delivered,” Brown said.