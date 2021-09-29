Latest Weather Blog
Pharmaceutical truck carjacked in Port Allen; thieves stole $300K worth of drugs
PORT ALLEN - A pharmaceutical truck was carjacked on the highway, and the thieves stole around $300,000 in drugs.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the truck was driving on Highway 190 West when it was flagged over to the shoulder of the road by a motorcyclist around 7:30 a.m. Sept. 23.
Two people in a sports car were also involved in the heist, and the three tied the truck driver up and held him at gunpoint while stealing the truck.
Deputies said the truck, abandoned in a field in West Baton Rouge Parish, was found by Louisiana State Police Air Support.
Deputies said two men from New Roads, 24-year-old Landry Battley Jr. and 29-year-old Darrell Harris Jr., have been arrested.
Anyone with information as to the identity and location of the third suspect should contact West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 382-5200.
