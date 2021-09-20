Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is effective for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer and BioNTech reports Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11 and that the company intends to seek emergency authorization in the coming weeks.

According to CNN, Pfizer's Phase 2/3 trial revealed that its vaccine generated a "robust" antibody response in elementary-school aged children, though it should be noted that this data has yet to be peer-reviewed or published.

The trial reportedly included 2,268 participants between the ages of 5 and 11 and a two-dose regimen of the vaccine administered 21 days apart.

The trials utilized a 10-microgram dose, which is less than the 30-microgram dose used for those 12 and older.

In a news release, the company said, "The 10 microgram dose was carefully selected as the preferred dose for safety, tolerability and immunogenicity in children 5 to 11 years of age."

The children's immune responses were measured by analyzing aneutralizing antibody levels in their blood and comparing those to a control group of 16- to 25-year-olds who were given a two-dose regimen with the larger 30-microgram dose.

Pfizer said the levels compared well with older people who received the larger dose, indicating a "strong immune response in this cohort of children one month after the second dose."

The company concluded, "the COVID-19 vaccine was well tolerated, with side effects generally comparable to those observed in participants 16 to 25 years of age."

Vaccine-maker, Moderna says it is also is studying its COVID-19 vaccine in young children, and results are expected later this year.