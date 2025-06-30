Pfizer's vaccine delay limits options for parents wanting vaccinations

BATON ROUGE - Due to weak immune systems, children aged four years to six months may have to wait to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Anywhere between mid-April and mid-May would be the next time frame," a pediatric infectious disease physician at Our Lady of the Lake, Dr. Michael Bolton, said.

Like some parents, mom of three Brittany Tully is eagerly awaiting a vaccine for her young kids.

"Since my kids are in childcare, they definitely need to be vaccinated to keep safe," Tully said. "It would be nice to live in a world where you don't have to worry anymore."

COVID vaccines have been approved for ages five and older, but researchers were not satisfied with test results for the younger age group.

Dr. Bolten explained doctors are looking at a three-dose vaccine, but it will take more time to figure out.