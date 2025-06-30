Latest Weather Blog
Pfizer's vaccine delay limits options for parents wanting vaccinations
BATON ROUGE - Due to weak immune systems, children aged four years to six months may have to wait to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Anywhere between mid-April and mid-May would be the next time frame," a pediatric infectious disease physician at Our Lady of the Lake, Dr. Michael Bolton, said.
Like some parents, mom of three Brittany Tully is eagerly awaiting a vaccine for her young kids.
"Since my kids are in childcare, they definitely need to be vaccinated to keep safe," Tully said. "It would be nice to live in a world where you don't have to worry anymore."
COVID vaccines have been approved for ages five and older, but researchers were not satisfied with test results for the younger age group.
Dr. Bolten explained doctors are looking at a three-dose vaccine, but it will take more time to figure out.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Grandson of late fire chief makes gear dryer for Livingston Parish firefighters
-
Barber and Beauty Expo showcases talents of hair professionals in capital area
-
LSU greenlights $215M dorm project to add 1,200 beds amid record freshman...
-
Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Livingston Parish, state police say
-
Iran releases death toll of Israel's Evin prison attack as officials remain...