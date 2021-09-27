Pfizer booster shots now available to Louisiana's adults at increased risk

BATON ROUGE - Ochsner Health is scheduled to begin administering Pfizer booster shots to individuals beginning Monday at its regularly scheduled vaccination events across Louisiana.

In accord with guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) approved Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults at increased risk.

Ochsner Health says it is prepared to begin administering Pfizer booster shots to those adults who meet the CDC criteria.

Appointments can be made via MyOchsner or by calling 1-844-888-2772. Walk-ins will also be accepted as supply allows.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccination and community vaccine locations, visit www.ochsner.org/vaccineinfo.”