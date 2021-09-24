80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pfizer booster shots now available across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health says those in higher-risk groups can now get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine throughout the state. 

Anyone looking to receive the shot must be six months out from their two-dose Pfizer series and meet one of the following criteria.

-Age 65 or older
-Age 18 or older and have one of many underlying medical conditions
-Age 18 or older and live or work in a setting that places you at risk of being exposed to COVID

"We welcome and adopt here in Louisiana the new FDA and CDC guidance making booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine available to adults at increased risk," State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said. "The deliberations by both federal health agencies this past week reaffirmed that the vaccines are safe and effective, and they are everyone's best protection against COVID hospitalization and death. That's why our number one priority remains helping more Louisianans get their first shots."

Click here to find out more on getting the booster shot in Louisiana. 

