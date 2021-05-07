Latest Weather Blog
Pfizer, BioNTech seek full FDA approval for COVID vaccine
Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer/BioNTech announced Friday that they have initiated their application to the US Food and Drug Administration for full FDA approval of their COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older, according to CNN.
At present, Pfizer's mRNA two-shot vaccine is approved in the U.S. under emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA.
The process of applying for full FDA approval involves submitting a Biologics License Application, known as a BLA.
The FDA requires vaccine manufacturers to provide them with data related to manufacturing processes, facilities and additional information that proves the vaccine can be produced reliably and consistently.
They must also submit all pre-clinical and clinical trial data.
Pfizer/BioNTech plan to submit this information to the FDA over the next few weeks on a rolling basis. After this, a goal date will be set for a decision by the FDA.
According to CNN, Pfizer/BioNTech has requested priority review, which requests that the FDA take action within 6 months, instead of within the standard 10 months timeframe.Though this current application to the FDA is only intended for adults 16 and older, Pfizer/BioNTech is also working to expand its EUA to include children ages 12 to 15.
Trending News
The companies hope to submit an additional BLA to cover this younger age group once the essential data has been collected six months after administering second doses.
Pfizer/BioNTech say 170 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed across the US to date.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU graduates prepare for May 9 ceremonies, and then for an uncertain...
-
Dr. William Tate ready to tackle new role as LSU System President
-
With Mother's Day business blooming flower shops are struggling to hire staff
-
Dr. William Tate becomes LSU's first Black university president
-
Bicycle shortage continues frustrating those in the industry
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76