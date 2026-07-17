Pets can suffer in summer heat. Here's how to help prevent heat stroke.

BATON ROUGE — As temperatures climb across south Louisiana, veterinarians are reminding pet owners that extreme heat can be dangerous for animals.

For Ladaya James, keeping her nine-month-old dog, Saint Beignet, safe during the summer is a priority.

“I get overheated; it’s hot, so I definitely worry about my baby,” James said.

James said Saint is used to spending time outside, but she makes sure he has what he needs before heading out into the heat.

“I always have some water with me. I always have some type of hydration for him to be able to hydrate in this heat,” James said.

James said Saint goes outside several times a day.

“Saint is 9 months, and I take him outside probably about 5 times a day, more than that, maybe, but he’s always outside for sure,” she said.

Veterinarians say summer months often bring an increase in heat-related illnesses among pets. Ginger Guttner, assistant director of communications for the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, said animals are especially vulnerable because they do not cool themselves the same way humans do.

“So this time of year, we do see more heat stroke cases. Animals are susceptible to it. They don’t cool down as efficiently as we do,” Guttner said.

Heat stroke can become life-threatening if not treated quickly. Guttner says pet owners should watch for warning signs.

“If there’s very heavy panting, increased heart rate, vomiting and diarrhea,” Guttner said.

Guttner said another warning sign can be a change in gum color, which may shift from a normal light pink to a darker pink or light gray.

To help prevent heat-related illness, Guttner recommends making sure pets have access to water and shade, especially when they are outside.

“Have extra water out, have the water in shady areas, change the water frequently, make sure they have shade if you can’t keep them inside,” Guttner said.

Veterinarians also recommend avoiding long periods outdoors during the hottest parts of the day and paying attention to changes in your pet’s behavior.

If a pet shows signs of heat stroke, experts say owners should move the animal to a cooler area and contact a veterinarian as soon as possible.