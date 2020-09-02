Latest Weather Blog
Petition filed to recall Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two people are trying to get Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards out of office.
Lee Joseph Vidrine and Michael Lyn Vidrine, both of Eunice, Louisiana, have filed a petition seeking to recall Edwards, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office confirmed. Lee Vidrine is chairman of the petition and Michael Vidrine, is vice chairman.
The Vidrines need to get 20%, or just over 600,000 signatures, to force a recall election, state officials said. They have 180 days from Monday to collect enough signatures, the News-Star reported.
Edwards, a Democrat, is serving his second term as governor. He was re-elected last year.
There’s no word on why the Vidrines want Edwards out of office. The petition did not include a phone listing for the Vidrines.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BR Metro Council expected to approve camera program for Sherwood Forest Neighborhood
-
Police rescue residents from apartment fire
-
Report: State will allow Saints to have fans at Superdome in week...
-
Zachary School Board votes to bring more students back to classroom
-
Firehouse BBQ's owner plans to stay open while judges decide whether to...
Sports Video
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen