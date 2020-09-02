83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Petition filed to recall Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards

1 hour 47 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, September 02 2020 Sep 2, 2020 September 02, 2020 7:07 AM September 02, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two people are trying to get Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards out of office.

Lee Joseph Vidrine and Michael Lyn Vidrine, both of Eunice, Louisiana, have filed a petition seeking to recall Edwards, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office confirmed. Lee Vidrine is chairman of the petition and Michael Vidrine, is vice chairman.

The Vidrines need to get 20%, or just over 600,000 signatures, to force a recall election, state officials said. They have 180 days from Monday to collect enough signatures, the News-Star reported.

Edwards, a Democrat, is serving his second term as governor. He was re-elected last year.

There’s no word on why the Vidrines want Edwards out of office. The petition did not include a phone listing for the Vidrines.

