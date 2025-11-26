Petition filed over ammonia plant in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE - The Louisiana Bucket Brigade and Rural Roots Louisiana filed a lawsuit against the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, claiming the department violated the state constitution by approving those permits for the new ammonia plant.

Clean Hydrogen Works is looking to construct its newest 1,700 square foot ammonia production facility in Ascension Parish at the Riverplex Mega Park in Modeste.

"Everybody wants to develop Modeste into the industrial mega park. I think all the rules are getting thrown out the window. You said this area was sensitive to industrial pollution, now it's not anymore?" Rural Roots Louisiana Founder, Ashley Gaignard, said.

But a petition filed Monday by the Louisiana Bucket Brigade and Rural Roots Louisiana seeks to overturn permits they say were approved by LDEQ that would allow the developers to begin construction.

"We are simply asking them to follow the constitution, follow the law, follow the environmental regulation, and make sure these permits are all inclusive of everything they are supposed to do under the law," Attorney for Rural Roots Louisiana and Louisiana Bucket Brigade, Adrian Alpay, said.

The lawsuit claims the new plant would release more than 143 tons of ammonia per year.

"Communities in Donaldsonville and Modeste already have so many of these facilities. So within 10 miles of Modeste in particular, there are 26 facilities, and altogether they are met with thousands of tons of ammonia per year," Alpay said.

According to the petition filed, the community groups claim LDEQ failed its duties as a public trustee of the environment, stating they the agency didn't ensure that adverse environmental impacts were minimized, or discuss the Carbon Capture Sequestration Pipelines and Class IV wells in the air permitting analysis.

"With respect to these permits, there is no continuous ammonia monitoring. There is no ozone ceasing monitoring, there is also no regard given to the cumulative impacts of building another facility in Donaldsonville and Modeste," Alpay said.

We reached out to the LDEQ about the petition, but they have not responded to our request for an interview.

We also reach out to Clean Hydrogen Works for comment on the petition. A spokesperson for the company says,

"Clean Hydrogen Works cannot comment on the lawsuit at this time, as we have not completed a full review of the filing; however, we are confident in the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and their rigorous review of Ascension Clean Energy's air permit application. Ascension Clean Energy remains committed to the highest standards of community engagement and environmental protection."