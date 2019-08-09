Peterson's appeal hearing going on in New York

NEW YORK - Adrian Peterson's appeal hearing is underway in Manhattan.



Peterson is seeking reinstatement after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended him for the rest of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.



The former NFL MVP hasn't played for the Minnesota Vikings since Week 1 while dealing with child abuse allegations in Texas. He was placed on paid leave while the legal process played out, and he pleaded no contest on Nov. 4 to misdemeanor reckless assault for injuring his 4-year-old son with a wooden switch.



Goodell told Peterson that he will not be considered for reinstatement before April 15. The NFL Players Association called the punishment "unprecedented, arbitrary, and unlawful." The union is arguing that Peterson should get credit for time served on the exempt list.