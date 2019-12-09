Pet store record-keeping measure sent to governor's desk

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana pet owners could have a better idea where their dogs and cats were bred, under a bill headed to the governor's desk.



With a 30-1 vote Friday, the Senate gave final passage to the House-backed proposal to regulate pet store sales from Sen. Danny Martiny, a Kenner Republican.



The measure would make the stores post breeders' names and addresses, as well as federal and state licensing information, for each animal sold. The proposal would also bar Louisiana pet stores from selling animals younger than 8 weeks old.



The bill only provides for domestic pets and not exotic animals. It would not apply to humane societies and animal shelters.