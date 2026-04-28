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Pet Pantry Pick Up event to provide free pet food and supplies; see when and where

52 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2026 Apr 28, 2026 April 28, 2026 1:28 PM April 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A local councilman and animal shelter are working together to give free pet food and supplies to Baton Rouge residents in need. 

District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and Companion Animal Alliance will host a Pet Pantry Pickup at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center along Riley Street on Wednesday. 

The event starts at 8 a.m., and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out. 

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Hurst's office said the initiative is meant to ensure residents have access to resources needed to properly care for their pets during challenging times. 

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