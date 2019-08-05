Pet-friendly movie theater serves bottomless wine, features dog-inspired films

Photo: Instagram @K9cinemas

PLANO, TX - A movie theater in Texas is attracting dog owners and wine connoisseurs alike... and it looks like heaven on Earth.

K9 Cinemas opened late last year in Plano, Texas. The dog-friendly movie theater not only allows customers to let their furry friends tag along, but they specifically feature dog-related films. As if that's not tempting enough, patrons and their pups get to sit back and relax on comfy couches while bottomless wine is served throughout the film. And if you're not keen on wine, the alternative is whiskey.

Here's the good part (okay, the entire thing sounds good): the name of the movie gets announced only five minutes before it's featured.

Tickets are $5 for dogs, $10 for kids, and $15 for adults.

Click here to learn more.