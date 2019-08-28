Person who fatally crashed into Zachary school bus was driving stolen truck, deputies say

UPDATE: The sheriff's office has confirmed the vehicle that crashed into the bus was reported stolen.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

*****

ZACHARY - Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a fatal accident Wednesday afternoon on Highway 19.

The wreck was reported around 2 p.m. on Zachary-Slaughter at Hillcrest Drive. A small truck and a school bus were reportedly involved. There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

Police Chief David McDavid confirmed the driver of the truck was killed after the vehicles collided head-on.

There's still no word on what exactly caused the crash.