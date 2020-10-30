61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WANTED: Deputies seeking burglar targeting East Baton Rouge subdivision

Friday, October 30 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are working to identify a person tied to multiple burglaries in an East Baton Rouge neighborhood this week.

The sheriff's office said the crimes happened in the Westminster subdivision Tuesday and Wednesday. Authorities shared photos of the suspect and their vehicle in the area.

It's unclear exactly how many break-ins took place and whether anything was stolen.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.

