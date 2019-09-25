91°
Person wanted after cars burglarized in Livingston Parish subdivision

Wednesday, September 25 2019
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a car burglar.

Early Wednesday morning, the individual was seen entering cars in the Spring Lake subdivision off Cane Market Road north of Walker.

Authorities didn't say if anything was taken.

Anyone with information on the burglar can call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.

