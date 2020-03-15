84°
Person walking on tracks in Tigerland hit by train, taken to hospital overnight

5 hours 31 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 March 15, 2020 10:42 AM March 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person is in the hospital after reports of someone being struck by a train early Sunday morning.

According to officials, the incident happened around 2:20 am near the entrance to Tigerland near Bob Pettit and Alvin Dark. 

At this time, just one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

