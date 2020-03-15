84°
Person walking on tracks in Tigerland hit by train, taken to hospital overnight
BATON ROUGE - A person is in the hospital after reports of someone being struck by a train early Sunday morning.
According to officials, the incident happened around 2:20 am near the entrance to Tigerland near Bob Pettit and Alvin Dark.
At this time, just one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
