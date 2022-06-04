88°
Person walking on I-10 hit by semi Saturday morning at the Highland Road exit

BATON ROUGE - A person walking on I-10 was hit by an 18-wheeler Saturday morning, closing westbound lanes of I-10 and the Highland Road exit.

The person hit was not identified.  The individual was taken to an area hospital, State Police said.  A WBRZ news crew captured images of a trooper painting crash markers on the highway along an 18-wheeler, signaling the wreck was serious.

Most of the morning, heavy delays were experienced on westound I-10.  Traffic was stretching into Ascension Parish around 11 a.m. Saturday.  Stop and go traffic was beginning before the Bluff Road overpass.

The crash occurred at the I-10 Highland Road exit.  The exit was closed along with right lanes of the highway until just after 11. 

Click HERE to see the WBRZ traffic map which tracks congestion in real-time.

