92°
Latest Weather Blog
Person taken to hospital after suffering reported chemical burn at LSU
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported chemical burn at LSU Wednesday.
The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. at LSU's Life Sciences building. Sources confirmed to WBRZ the victim was transported with a chemical burn.
Authorities said it appeared that person did not suffer serious injuries.
It's unknown whether the victim is a student.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC to vote on zoning plan for Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park
-
Crews working to restore services in EBR after car knocks down power...
-
Updates on Comite diversion, flood mitigation to be provided during meeting
-
Crews called to late-night shooting in Port Allen
-
CANDIDATES VYING FOR ASCENSION PARISH PRESIDENT PARTICIPATE IN FORUM
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar