92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person taken to hospital after suffering reported chemical burn at LSU

1 hour 4 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 September 18, 2019 1:10 PM September 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported chemical burn at LSU Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. at LSU's Life Sciences building. Sources confirmed to WBRZ the victim was transported with a chemical burn.

Authorities said it appeared that person did not suffer serious injuries.

It's unknown whether the victim is a student.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days