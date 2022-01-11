47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person struck by vehicle along Goodwood Boulevard

1 hour 18 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, January 11 2022 Jan 11, 2022 January 11, 2022 7:11 PM January 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in an East Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday evening. 

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. around the intersection of Goodwood Boulevard and Cora Drive.  Authorities said one person was taken to a hospital. 

Trending News

No other details related to the crash were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days