Person struck by vehicle along Goodwood Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in an East Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday evening.
The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. around the intersection of Goodwood Boulevard and Cora Drive. Authorities said one person was taken to a hospital.
No other details related to the crash were immediately available.
