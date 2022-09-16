87°
Person struck and killed on Siegen Lane Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was reportedly hit and killed by a car on Siegen Lane Friday morning.
Photos from the scene showed a car with a damaged hood and a cracked windshield on Siegen Lane at Cloverland Avenue. Sources say the coroner's office has responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.
