45°
Latest Weather Blog
Person struck and killed by train in downtown Hammond
HAMMOND - A person is dead after being struck by a train in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. along East Charles Street in Hammond. One person was struck by a train and pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified.
No other details surrounding the incident were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Complaints fill On Your Side inbox as unemployment office hires more people...
-
WATCH: Dog, owner reunited after pet stolen with truck in Baton Rouge
-
After 2 years, BRPD says it has exhausted all leads in Nessa...
-
Wednesday's Health Report
-
COVID, traffic & crime top concerns for Baton Rouge mayor in 2021