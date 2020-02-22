52°
Person struck and killed by float during Endymion parade

31 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 February 22, 2020 7:19 PM February 22, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a float in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. 

According to WWL, the Krewe of the Endymion was riding through when the person was struck on Canal and S. Galvez streets. 

As of right now, the person's identity has not been released. 

The is the second pedestrian that was struck during a parade in New Orleans earlier this week a woman was run over and killed by the second half of a tandem float in the Krewe of Nyx parade.

WWL reports that the victim was struck by float 21. The first 20 floats in that parade finished parading, but the final 23 floats were cancelled. 

