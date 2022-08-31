81°
Shots erupt at Raising Canes dog park sending people running, one person shot

Wednesday, August 31 2022
By: Annie Johnson

BATON ROUGE -Eyewitnesses say it was normal in the park then around 7 pm,  they heard what they thought were fireworks. 

“It was like a really loud pop or something. Yeah cause it happened, one happened. There was a few seconds, and then another happened and we were all kind of like, what's going on. Like no one knew,” said Abby Reinert and Kenny Snell, who were walking their dog in the park. 

They told WBRZ they heard two shots then saw people running in different directions. 

The couple told WBRZ they saw a person slumped over a picnic table. 

Baton Rouge Police confirmed one person was injured near the bathrooms. 

We are working to get the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story. 

