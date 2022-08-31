83°
Person shot, wounded at City Park's dog park
BATON ROUGE - A person was injured in a shooting at the Raising Cane's Dog Park Wednesday evening, police said.
Police said the injured person was near the bathrooms at the popular park on Dalrymple Drive adjacent to City Park. The extent of the person's injury was not immediately known.
A witness reported hearing several shots while making a quick stop at the park with her puppy.
This is a developing story.
