83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person shot, wounded at City Park's dog park

1 hour 41 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, August 31 2022 Aug 31, 2022 August 31, 2022 7:28 PM August 31, 2022 in Top Story
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was injured in a shooting at the Raising Cane's Dog Park Wednesday evening, police said.

Police said the injured person was near the bathrooms at the popular park on Dalrymple Drive adjacent to City Park. The extent of the person's injury was not immediately known.

A witness reported hearing several shots while making a quick stop at the park with her puppy.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days