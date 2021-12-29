Person shot Wednesday morning off E. Brookstown Dr.

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police working a second shooting near where a 74-year-old man was found dead outside his home Tuesday night.

BRPD has not identified the latest male victim killed in the 4000 Block of E. Brookstown Dr. Investigators say, the incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The investigation into the latest shooting is ongoing, according to police.