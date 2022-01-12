47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person shot to death Wednesday on Gus Young Avenue

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot and killed near the corner of Gus Young Avenue and North Acadian Thruway.

Sources said the person was killed shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting. 

An eyewitness told WBRZ crews it appears the victim was shot while inside a car. 

This is a developing story. 

