Person shot to death overnight in neighborhood off Staring Lane

Thursday, October 14 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed at his home in a neighborhood along Staring Lane early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Emanie Anderson Jr. was shot at his home on Hyacinth Avenue at Emmaline Drive around 1:40 a.m. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police have not determined a possible suspect or motive in the killing at this time. 

