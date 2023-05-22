Person shot to death on North Acadian Thruway, 4th deadly shooting in BR since Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating another deadly shooting in Baton Rouge Monday.

The latest shooting was reported around noon on North Acadian Thruway near Gus Young Avenue. Sources said one person was dead at the scene.

It's the fourth shooting death reported in Baton Rouge since Sunday morning. It's also the eighth shooting investigated within city limits since Saturday night.

Read more on the rash of weekend shootings across Baton Rouge here.

This is a developing story.