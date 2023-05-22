85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person shot to death on North Acadian Thruway, 4th deadly shooting in BR since Sunday

1 hour 56 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, May 22 2023 May 22, 2023 May 22, 2023 12:20 PM May 22, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating another deadly shooting in Baton Rouge Monday.

The latest shooting was reported around noon on North Acadian Thruway near Gus Young Avenue. Sources said one person was dead at the scene. 

It's the fourth shooting death reported in Baton Rouge since Sunday morning. It's also the eighth shooting investigated within city limits since Saturday night.

Read more on the rash of weekend shootings across Baton Rouge here

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days