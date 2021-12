Person shot to death on Evangeline Street Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A person was killed by gunfire in Baton Rouge late Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Evangeline Street near N Foster Drive. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details related to the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately available.

This is a developing story.