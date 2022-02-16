75°
Person shot to death in neighborhood off Plank Road

Wednesday, February 16 2022
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person died Wednesday after a shooting near Plank Road.

The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Paige Street and Kissel Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This is a developing story. 

