Person shot to death in neighborhood off North Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Another deadly shooting was reported in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, the fifth deadly shooting reported within city limits in the past three days.
The shooting was reported around 3:40 p.m. at the corner of Wilmot Street and Addison Street, near North Foster Drive. One person was dead at the scene.
This is a developing story.
