Person shot to death at convenience store on N Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - A person was shot to death at a store on N Acadian Thruway early Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. on N Acadian, just north of Fairfields Avenue. The coroner has been called to the scene.
This is a developing story.
