Person shot to death at convenience store on N Acadian Thruway

Tuesday, June 20 2023
BATON ROUGE - A person was shot to death at a store on N Acadian Thruway early Tuesday afternoon. 

The shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. on N Acadian, just north of Fairfields Avenue. The coroner has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. 

