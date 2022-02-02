76°
Person shot to death at Baton Rouge hotel Wednesday morning

34 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, February 02 2022 Feb 2, 2022 February 02, 2022 1:38 PM February 02, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken in custody Wednesday after a shooting left a person dead at a hotel earlier that day.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Sleep Inn on Plaza Americana Drive near I-12. The victim, 26-year-old Juan Reyes Lugos, died from multiple gunshot wounds.  

Police said 45-year-old David Mendez of San Bernardino, California shot Lugos after the two got into an argument. Mendez was arrested at the scene without further incident. 

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available. 

